Mark A. “Booster” Brown, 69, of Marion, Kansas, went to be with the Lord on July 31st, 2017, surrounded by family and friends. He was born October 16, 1947 in El Dorado, KS, to Catherine and Raymond Brown along with younger brother David. He was the last graduating class from Burns High School in 1967. Mark wedded Beverly in 1967; from this marriage came his two children Delores and Shane. Mark united with his love Suzie in 1991. He worked for Vulcan Chemical for 38 Years as an operator. Mark spent many years hunting, going to sporting events, and spending time with his family. Mark made a huge impact on many lives and will be missed dearly. He is survived by his daughter Delores (Jeff) Herzet of Marion; granddaughters Nicole, Ericka, Kristen, and Courtney, son Shane (Sara) Brown of Wichita; granddaughter Audrey; grandsons Noah, Kaleb, Henry; brother David (Lynn) Brown of Burns; nephews Aaron (Tammy), Chris (Daneen); niece Denise (Jason) and families. Friend Sheryl Davis, beloved pets, and many other close family and friends. Preceding his death are Wife Suzie, beloved father Raymond, loving mother Catherine, close cousin Bernard Weber.

Share this:



Tweet

