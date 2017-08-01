Margaret L. Henry, 93, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 20, 2017 at her home in Abilene. She was born March 17, 1924 to William C. and Maude (Kelleher) Hay in Strasberg, Colorado. She spent her childhood in Strasberg, CO going to local schools.

Margaret married Carl G. Henry on November 7, 1945. They spent their entire married life in the Denver, Colorado area. She was a loving housewife and mother of 2. She also helped her husband in his business. She loved helping others and enjoyed many crafts like canning, knitting, and crocheting but especially loved spending time with her family.

Margaret was a member of the Abilene Baptist Church and enjoyed the wonderful fellowship she had there.

Margaret is survived by one son Robert C. (Pat) Henry and one daughter Patricia M. (Dan) Shaffer; seven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and a number of nieces and nephews. She will be missed by many.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, 2 brothers, 3 sisters, and 2 infant sisters that died at birth.

Graveside services were held in Denver on Wednesday, July 26. 2017.

A memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 5, 2017 at the Abilene Bible Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tom Richard Ministry and may be left at the church.