Marion – Leon Wayne McClure passed away on Friday, July 28, 2017 in McPherson, KS. Leon was born in Wichita, KS, the son of Raymond and Hazel (Stoner) McClure on April 11, 1936. Leon lived in the Wichita area most of his life. He owned his own tree trimming company and then went to work for the City of Wichita. He loved to spend his free time fishing and hunting. Leon was married to Juanice Harvell from 1958 until 1976. During the last years of his life, his companion was Mary Ramsey. Leon is survived by his son’s Wayne (Shanna) of Wichita, KS and Jimmy (Sandy) of Independence, MO; 5 grandchildren, Melinda, Jennifer, Sheree, Dusty, and Nicholas; 8 great-grandchildren; siblings, Charlie McClure, Sally Richmond, Geraldine Velte of Wichita, Ks, and Norma Jean Grant of AZ. He is preceded in death by his parents.

