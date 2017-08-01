KDHE: Risk for West Nile Virus down across Kansas

The West Nile risk is down across Kansas, according to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment.

The West Nile virus risk level decreased from high to moderate for the east region and

high to low for the west and central regions this week.

* There were no West Nile virus (WNV) positive mosquitoes were identified this week.

* No additional human cases of WNV were identified this week.

* One WNV human case investigation is in progress.

*No veterinary cases of WNV were identified this week.

West Nile virus is the most common mosquito borne disease in Kansas and the United States. Several species of mosquitoes are responsible for transmission of arboviruses but Culex species are the primary vector for West Nile virus in Kansas and the United States. In 2017 the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, with funding from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, expanded the mosquito surveillance from 1 to 3 counties (Reno, Sedgwick, and Shawnee). In addition, we collect mosquito surveillance data from 4 additional partners throughout the state. We use this data to develop weekly risk levels from mid-May through mid-October, and they serve as a proxy for West Nile virus transmission risk for the entire state.

The risk of acquiring WNV infection depends on various factors including time of year, number and location of infected Culex species of mosquitoes, and the number of days with sufficient heat. The risk of WNV transmission is lower in the spring but rises through the early and midsummer months and usually reaches peak transmission during July, August, and September.

In 2017 WNV risk levels have been developed for Kansas based on the following criteria:

Presence of Culex spp. of mosquitoes

Human cases of WNV reported to KDHE

Increase in the number of Culex spp. mosquitoes

Historical data indicators for the weeks of increased WNV human cases.

Regardless of the West Nile virus risk level for your area, there is no such thing as being ‘risk-free’. Take precautions when you are out in areas where mosquitoes are present.