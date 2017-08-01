Kansas sees 8th largest monthly gas price increase in USA

Average prices at gas pumps across Kansas rose significantly this past week, increasing 6 cents from a week ago to $2.17/gallon, according to AAA Kansas. The rise echoes a continued trend across America, with all but three states seeing gas price increases this week. At $2.32/gallon, the average national gas price is four cents more than a week ago and the highest we’ve seen in the past six weeks.

With an 11-cent jump over the past month, Kansas’ monthly gas price increase is the 8th largest in the nation. See attached infographic.

At 15 cents less than the national average, Kansas gas prices are still 12th lowest in the country, however, said AAA Kansas spokeswoman Jennifer Haugh. For the first time all summer, though, no cities across the state have an average price less than $2.00/gallon.

“Compared to the much of the rest of the country, Kansas is still in a good position with relatively affordable gas prices, compared to the national average,” Haugh said, “But as we enter the dog days of summer, supply and demand has pushed our prices higher, and we expect this trend to continue.”

Of the 10 regularly reported Kansas cities , all experienced price increases in the past week, AAA Kansas notes. Lawrence and Salina led the way with 11-cent increase, while Kansas City, Kansas and Wichita rose eight cents.

This week’s Kansas cities with the state’s gas price extremes are:

HIGH: Downs – $2.61

LOW: Galena – $2.00