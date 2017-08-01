Camelia (Cam) Cochran Gates of Republic, Kansas, was born November 15, 1929, on a farm north of Esbon, Kansas, to John W. and Letha (Parker) Cochran and departed this life on July 28, 2017, at the Good Samaritan Society, Superior, Nebraska.

Cam attended Burr Oak High School, Burr Oak, Kansas, and graduated with the class of 1947. She completed Kansas City Secretarial School in March 1948. Upon completion of her schooling, she accepted a job in Kearney, Nebraska, where she lived with her uncle and aunt, Joellis and Mildred Parker. Cam was united in marriage to Richard Lee Gates on October 15, 1950, at the United Methodist Church, Burr Oak, Kansas. Rich and Cam were married nearly 57 years and made Burr Oak their home where they raised four children: Cathy, Lorie, Byron and Joni. Cam moved to Republic, Kansas, in 2010 to be closer to her daughters.

Cam was a homemaker and accomplished seamstress. She gave many lessons on sewing along with helping with 4-H. She always had a garden and preserved foods for her family. After raising her family, she was known as “The Avon Lady”. Some of her hobbies were square dancing, camping, reading and crossword puzzles. She was a member of the Burr Oak United Methodist Church.

Cam is preceded in death by her parents, her husband – Rich, daughter – Lorie and sisters – Lorraine Bissell and Patricia Bird.

She is survived by daughter Cathy and husband – Kent Chase, Republic, Kansas; son-in-law – Gerry Waugh, Mankato, Kansas; son – Byron and wife -Theresa Gates, Hastings, Nebraska; daughter – Joni and husband -Jesse Latham, Republic, Kansas; sister – Carole Smith, Hastings, Nebraska; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and was anxiously waiting for number eight; and three great-great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life service for Camelia C. (Cam) Gates will be (was) Friday, August 4, 2017, at 11:00 a.m., at the United Methodist Church, Republic, Kansas, with Pastor Darrel Herde officiating. Music will be (was) performed by Mrs. Anita Cline, organist and Mrs. Wendy Pettit, soloist. Hymns will be (were) I’ll Fly Away, and Go Rest High on that Mountain. Honorary urn bearers will be (were): (grandchildren): Michelle Kumbera, Dawn Morley, Cory Pettit, John Gates, Emily Gates, Kerry Waugh, Ryan Waugh, Lesley Latham, and Robin Simpson. Inurnment for Richard and Cam Gates will be (was): Friday, August 4, 2017, at 2:00 p.m., Burr Oak Cemetery, Burr Oak, Kansas. The family suggests memorial donations to United Methodist Churches in Burr Oak or Republic, Kansas. Online condolences can be left at www.melbymortuary.com. Melby Mortuary, Mankato, Kansas, was in charge of arrangements.