Wayne LeRoy Hafner died on July 29, 2017 in Leonardville, KS at the age of 89. He was born on a farm near Green, KS on August 25, 1927, the son of William F. Hafner and Anna Schafer Hafner. His family moved to the Schafer homestead near Bala in 1932 where he lived his entire adult life, until moving to the Leonardville Nursing Home in 2016.

Wayne attended Bala grade school and graduated from Clay County Community High School in 1945. He enjoyed playing football in high school and played many years with the Bala, Clay Center Midgets, Farmers Union Co-op and Idana softball teams. He married Wanda Blackwood on October 2, 1949 in Clay Center, Kansas. Wayne was a farmer and raised Registered Hereford cattle for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Anna, his brother, Lyle Hafner and grandson, Grant Hafner.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Wanda, three sons, Rodney (Kathy) of Great Bend, Randy (Cathy) of Clay Center and William (Joni) of Prairie Village: one sister, Minnie (Dail) Nelson and one sister-in-law, Loretta, both of Leonardville. six grandchildren: Lindsay (Keith) Morice, Matt (Samantha) Hafner, Emily (Monte) Green, Melissa (Jeremiah) Ostmeyer, Josh (Heidi) Hafner and Sam Hafner and nine great-grandchildren.

Wayne was involved in many community activities through the years, serving on the boards of Bala School, Clay County Agricultural Council, C & R Credit Union, Farmers Union Co-op, Leonardville Nursing Home and the Niles Coon Hunting Club. He was a member of the Countryside United Methodist Church, serving on the Administrative Council for many years.

He enjoyed arts and crafts, gardening, coon hunting, fishing, square dancing, cooking, KU basketball, and the Royals.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 3 at 1 1 :00 a.m. at the Clay Center United Methodist Church with Pastor Sarah Gill officiating.

Respect calls will be held on Wednesday, August 2 at the Clay Center United Methodist Church from 4-8.

Memorials can be made to the Countryside United Methodist Church or the Leonardville Nursing Home in care of the funeral home.