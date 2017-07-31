Join the Smoky Hill Museum for the First Thursday program Views of the West from the First Peoples on the Great Plains Thursday, August 3 from 5:30-6:30 pm. This free program features Dr. Daniel Wildcat, a Yuchi member of the Muscogee Nation of Oklahoma. He will share about the movement of the First Peoples across the Great Plains, their experience of what would become Kansas and their initial contacts with settlers moving west.

Dr. Wildcat is the director of the Haskell Environmental Research Studies (HERS) Center and member of the Indigenous & American Indian Studies Program at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kansas. He is the author and editor of several books: Power and Place: Indian Education In America, with Vine Deloria, Jr.; Destroying Dogma: Vine Deloria’s Legacy on Intellectual America, with Steve Pavlik. His most recent book, Red Alert: Saving the Planet with Indigenous Knowledge, suggests current global climate change issues will require the exercise of indigenous ingenuity and wisdom if humankind is to reduce the ecological damage well underway. He’ll have books on hand for purchase.

The Smoky Hill Museum is a nationally accredited history museum, in the heart of downtown Salina, Kansas. This FREE museum is open Tuesday-Friday 12-6 and Saturday 10-5. Also, be sure to stop by the Museum Store for a wide variety of regional and Kansas products, local artwork and gifts for all ages.