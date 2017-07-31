The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Teen hits Kan. officer, flees police and causes crash; 4 injured

by 1 Comment

Police on the scene of the crash-photo courtesy KMBC

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — Police in the Kansas City suburb of Gardner, Kansas, say four people were injured in a crash involving a 15-year-old boy who had fled after striking a police officer.

KMBC-TV reports that an officer was checking on a car Saturday night when the driver suddenly sped away, striking and slightly injuring the officer.

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers later chased the suspect on Interstate 435 before he lost control of the vehicle, sideswiped another vehicle and crossed into oncoming traffic before colliding head-on with another vehicle, which then overturned.

The suspect was taken a hospital. Three other people, including a toddler, also were injured.

The medical statuses of the injured were not immediately available Monday.

There was no immediate word about any charges.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *