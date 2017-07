Salina Police arrested 29-year-old Kyle Baxter Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 29-year-old woman in the basement of the Paramount Bar, located at 219 N. Santa Fe.

According to Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester, the victim told police that she was meeting with Baxter around 7 p.m. on July 29 to look at some bar equipment when the incident occurred.

Baxter was arrested later that night at his residence for one count of rape and one count of criminal restraint.