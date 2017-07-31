Orientation Schedules and First Day of School

Monday, August 14 ushers in the beginning of the 2017-18 school year for Salina USD 305 students except grades 7, 8, 10, 11, and 12.

Elementary Schools

Elementary students will attend a full day on Aug. 14. Regular school hours are 8:30 a.m.-3:25 p.m. for all elementary schools K-5.

Middle School Orientation

Orientation for sixth grade students at Lakewood and South middle schools will be from 7:45 a.m.-2:40 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14. Students will meet teachers, staff and fellow classmates, tour their school building and learn about school rules and expectations. Lunch will be served.

All students at Lakewood and South middle schools, including seventh and eighth grade students, will attend on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 7:45 a.m.-2:40 p.m.

Regular middle school hours for the 17-18 school year are 7:45 a.m.-2:40 p.m.

High School Orientation

Orientation for Central and South high schools’ freshmen and new students will be Monday, Aug. 14, 7:45 a.m.-2:40 p.m. Lunch will be served.

All students at Central and South high schools, including sophomores, juniors and seniors, will attend Tuesday, Aug. 15, 7:45 a.m.-2:40 p.m. Lunch will be served.

Regular high school hours for the 17-18 school year are 7:45 a.m.-2:40 p.m.

Bus Transportation

Bus transportation will begin August 14.