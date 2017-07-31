Minor injuries reported in morning accident

Salina Police say a woman who ran a stop sign in the Mid State Plaza parking lot suffered minor injuries after her sport utility vehicle was struck by a car.

According to Sgt. Brent Rupert, the woman was westbound in the parking lot, located at S Ninth, when she failed to yield at the four-way stop near Ashley HomeStore. Her SUV was struck by a southbound car.

The SUV came to rest on its roof.

Sgt. Rupert said the driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene by Emergency Medical Services.

The driver of the SUV was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign.

The names of the individuals involved were not immediately available.