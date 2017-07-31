Marilyn Faith Obermeyer, 90, of Salina, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2017, and is now in the presence of her Heavenly Father. Marilyn was born to Lafranier and Helen (Hysell) Herrington on June 9, 1927, in rural Ellsworth County.

On July 20, 1947, Marilyn and Delbert Obermeyer were married in Kanopolis. They resided in Herington, Junction City, Bushton and Salina.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Lafranier and Helen; her husband, Delbert (in 1998); and a son, Del (in 2006).

Marilyn is survived by her son, Don Obermeyer, of Palmetto, Fla.; her daughter, Marilyn Rolfs (Jack), of Salina; three grandsons, Austin Rolfs (Katie), Travis Rolfs and Jackson Rolfs; two great-grandsons, Greyson and Nolan Rolfs; siblings, Norman Herrington (Laurel), Helen Tewes (Harvey), Mary Jane Vondra, Bill Herrington (Sharon), and Nancy Bircher (David) and their families.

Marilyn loved her Heavenly Father and put her trust in His son, Jesus Christ, as her Lord and Savior. She was a joyful servant and witness for God in her community and in her church, First Covenant Church in Salina. She enjoyed spending time in God’s word in her home and with both her community and church Bible studies. She loved being with all her family and spending time out in nature, including camping at various lakes.

She was a homemaker and when Marilyn and Delbert moved to Salina, she also worked as an LPN. When Delbert opened their insurance agency in Salina, she assisted him in his office until their retirement.

Marilyn’s memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Gideons International, Employee Gift Fund of Presbyterian Manor, First Covenant Church or Kindred Hospice of McPherson, all in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina 67401.