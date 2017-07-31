Loren Eugene Boman, 80, of Hebron, Nebraska passed away on July 30, 2017 at his home in Hebron, NE surrounded by his family. Loren was born on February 28, 1937 in Scandia, KS, to Fred and Bessie (Smith) Boman. He attended country school near Scandia and Munden, KS and graduated from Belleville High School in 1955. Loren served in the U.S. Army from December 1959 to February 1962 until he was honorably discharged. He married Helen Baxa at St. Isidore’s Catholic Church in Cuba, KS on January 26, 1963.

Loren and Helen began their lives together in Hebron, NE after being married. Together, they had two children, Todd, born in 1963 and Craig, born in 1965. Loren worked independently in the floor covering installation business for the majority of his life, taking great pride in his work, which he provided for numerous families, businesses, and organizations in many surrounding towns. Loren worked hard in this business shortly after graduating high school and continued until he retired in 2012 after he was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma in October 2012.

Loren was an accomplished outdoorsman and hunter during his lifetime, spending much of his free time with his sons and grandson, Tyler, fishing and hunting together and with others, he completed many successful hunts and fishing excursions in locations including, Nebraska, New Mexico, Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Canada. He enjoyed hunting deer, pheasant, turkey and quail around the area during bow and gun seasons throughout the year, as well as fishing with family and friends, most often at Glen Elder and Lovewell Lake. Loren and his family spent many summer weekends camping at the lake surrounded by close family and friends.

Loren greatly enjoyed collecting guns, and has since, passed many onto his children and grandchildren, who also share this same passion. He was instrumental in organizing the Spring Creek Gun Club in the 1970s, where himself and others could gather to practice and compete on different occasions.

Together with his wife, Loren loved supporting his grandchildren in their numerous extracurricular activities, traveling hundreds of miles over the years watching football, volleyball, basketball, soccer, baseball and softball games.

Loren was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Bessie Boman, infant sister, Karen, sister, Alta Snapp and brother, LaVon Boman.

He is survived by his wife, Helen Boman of Hebron, NE, two sons, Todd Boman of Clay Center, NE, Craig Boman and wife Sara of Billings, MT, three grandchildren,

Tyler Boman (U.S. Navy), Ashley Boman of Imperial, NE and Caleb Boman of Billings, MT, sister, Alice Kelley and husband Clarence of Belleville, KS, brother, Gary Boman and wife Sandra of Belleville, KS, brother in law, Dale Snapp of Wamego, KS, sister in law, Delores Boman of Hebron, NE, other relatives and many friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 AM, Friday, August 4, 2017, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hebron, NE, with Father Rudy Oborny and Father Henry Baxa, Celebrant’s

Rosary/Vigil service will be held 7 PM, Thursday, August 3, 2017, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hebron, NE.

Military Honors by the U.S. Army Honor Guard.

Private family Inurnment will be at St. Isidore’s Catholic Cemetery, Cuba, KS at a later date.

Memorials may be given to Cancer Lymphoma Research.

Cremation was chosen and there will be no visitation.

