Hillsboro – Lewis Pettross, 77, died July 31, 2017 at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro. He was born April 10, 1940 at Bowling Green, Kentucky to Lewis and Ruth (Bonner) Pettross. He was a retired navy veteran. He married Karin Berlin July 12, 1975 in Sweden. Survivors include: wife, Karin Pettross of Hillsboro; daughter, Tina (Aron) Jackson of Rural Goessel; brother, Ronnie Pettross; sister, Shirley Davis; 3 grandchildren. Celebration of Life Service 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 5, 2017 at The Hillsboro United Methodist Church in Hillsboro with Pastor Morita Truman officiating. Committal service at Springfield cemetery rural Hillsboro. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com

