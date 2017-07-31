The Salina Post

Hillsboro – Lewis Pettross, 77, died July 31, 2017 at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro.  He was born April 10, 1940 at Bowling Green, Kentucky to Lewis and Ruth (Bonner) Pettross.  He was a retired navy veteran.  He married Karin Berlin July 12, 1975 in Sweden.  Survivors include: wife, Karin Pettross of Hillsboro; daughter, Tina (Aron) Jackson of Rural Goessel; brother, Ronnie Pettross; sister, Shirley Davis; 3 grandchildren.  Celebration of Life Service 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 5, 2017 at The Hillsboro United Methodist Church in Hillsboro with Pastor Morita Truman officiating.  Committal service at Springfield cemetery rural Hillsboro.  Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com

