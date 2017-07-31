Kansas-based chemical firm will pay nearly $1M for Clean Air Act violations

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas-based chemical company has agreed to pay a $950,000 penalty to the federal government for allegations that it violated the Clean Air Act.

The settlement announced Monday by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Environmental Protection Agency also requires Harcros Chemicals of Kansas City, Kansas, to make sure that its accident prevention program complies with federal requirements.

Harcros operates 31 facilities in 19 states and two in Kansas. The firm manufacture, blend, repackage and distribute chemicals.

The settlement calls for the company to audit 28 of its facilities to identify and correct potential sources of Clean Air Act violations, and to effectively react to accidents when they occur. It also requires installation of foam-based sprinkler systems at eight Harcros facilities.

A phone message left with Harcros Chemicals was not immediately returned.