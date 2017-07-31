The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Update: Kan. teen’s clothes, phone taken in armed robbery; suspect jailed

by Leave a Comment

Davis-photo Shawnee Co.

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery that started as a Craigslist ad and have made an arrest.

A 17-year-old victim arrived at an apartment complex to complete the transaction, according to a media release from Topeka police.

Once inside the apartment, several armed suspects forced to victim to remove his clothes. The victim’s phone and clothing were taken and he was told to leave.

The investigation led to two persons of interest. Police conducted interviews and arrested 21-year-old Shawn D. Davis, according to officer Colleen Stuart.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Topeka police. The Topeka police reminded residents they have a safe exchange zone for transactions at 320 South Kansas Avenue, Suite 100.

—–

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery that started as a Craigslist ad. The 17-year-old victim arrived at an apartment complex to complete the transaction, according to a media release from Topeka police.

Once inside the apartment, several armed suspects forced to victim to remove his clothes. The victim’s phone and clothing were taken and he was told to leave.

The investigation led to two persons of interest. Police are interviewing them. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Topeka police. The Topeka police reminded residents they have a safe exchange zone for transactions at 320 South Kansas Avenue, Suite 100.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *