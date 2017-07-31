K-State Football Reports to Fall Camp

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Just over a month before the season opener against Central Arkansas on September 2, Kansas State football players reported to the Vanier Family Football Complex on Monday morning for the beginning of fall camp.

K-State will conduct approximately 17 practices over the next 19 days before getting in its regular in-season routine when classes begin on Monday, August 21.

Fans can get their first look at the 2017 Wildcats on Saturday, August 12, as K-State hosts its annual Fan Appreciation Day. For details on the event, which begins at 5 p.m., please click here. Fans should note that K-State Athletics will use this event to unveil its enhanced screening procedures this year at Bill Snyder Family Stadium as metal detectors will be set up at Gate B to introduce fans to the screening required to comply with the state’s concealed carry gun law.

The West Stadium Center ticket office will be open during Fan Appreciation Day for fans wishing to purchase single-game tickets. Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to purchase a special ticket package that includes a souvenir for the Fan Appreciation Day autograph session as a K-State mini-helmet will be included in the first 100 Wildcat 4 Packs purchased in person at 4 p.m.

Ticket availability for the Oklahoma game is down to scattered singles and standing-room only. Wildcat 4 Packs, which include four reserved tickets, are still available for K-State’s other six home games and are only $99 for Central Arkansas and Charlotte, $149 for Baylor, West Virginia and Iowa State, and $199 for TCU. The mini-helmet Wildcat 4 Packs are limited to the first 100 purchases in person on Fan Appreciation Day.

Those who are unable to attend Fan Appreciation Day can still order tickets online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets, by phone at 1-800-221-CATS or at the main ticket office inside Bramlage Coliseum.

K-State will hold its annual Media Day on Thursday beginning with a press conference featuring head coach Bill Snyder at 4 p.m. Fan can watch the press conference live, for free, at www.k-statesports.com.

Following the season-opener against Central Arkansas, K-State hosts Charlotte on September 9 prior to traveling to Nashville, Tennessee, for a matchup against SEC foe Vanderbilt on September 16. After the game against the Commodores and a bye week, the Wildcats open Big 12 play at home on September 30, against Baylor.