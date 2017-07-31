Helen Marie Paul, 93 of Abilene, formerly of Solomon passed away Saturday, July 29, 2017 at the Chapman Valley Manor. She was born April 3, 1924 to Jack and Rebecca (Giersch) Kelly in rural Solomon. On June 9, 1947 she was united in marriage to Henry A. Paul at the Immaculate Conception Church in Solomon. Helen was a homemaker and housewife. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Solomon.

Helen is survived by three sons, Dick (Vicki) of Enterprise; Steven of Etna, Wyoming; Greg (Sheila) of Solomon. Four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and three sisters.

She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband Henry and one son, James.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 A.M., Thursday, August 3, 2017 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Solomon with Father John Wolesky as Celebrant and Father Tom Hoisington as Con-Celebrant. Burial will follow at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Solomon. Parish Rosary will be recited at 10:30 A.M., Thursday Morning at the Church, with services following. There will be no family visitation. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com

