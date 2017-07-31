Fred Kolman, son of Milek Kolman and Helen (Blazek) Kolman was born November 22, 1937 at Cuba, Kansas and passed away on May 25, 2017 at Concho, Arizona at the age of 79 years, 6 months and 3 days.

Fred attended Cuba public schools and graduated from Cuba High School in 1955. He attended Kansas State University for a short time. He served with the United States Air Force serving in Korea.

Fred moved to California in 1964. He was united in marriage to Marsha Raymond on September 4, 1965 and 4 children came to bless this home, Melinda, Tim, Tamie, Tanya.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Milek and Helen Kolman, wife, Marsha Kolman, one son, Tim, one daughter, Melinda, one great grandchild, Angelica, one sister, Betty.

He is survived by two daughters, Tamie Coffin, Tanya Reed, 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, one brother, Bob (Betty) Kolman, two sisters, Patricia (George) Bednar, Carol (Erwin) Havel, nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Cremation was chosen.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 12, 2017, Presbyterian Church, Cuba, Kansas.

Private family Inurnment will be at National Bohemian (Kopsa) Cemetery, rural Cuba, KS at a later date.

Memorials may be given to Family’s Choice.

There will be no visitation.

Online condolences and information at www.bachelor-surber.com

Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS in charge of arrangements.