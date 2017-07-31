Dolores A. Johnson-Young, 91, of McPherson, KS, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2017, at Bethany Home in Lindsborg after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

She worked for more than 30 years as a nurse’s aide at Memorial Hospital, McPherson. Living her entire adult life in McPherson, Dolores developed many close friendships and was loved and admired by all. She will be especially remembered for her “stories” of which there were many in her 91 years.

Dolores was born on June 5, 1926, the daughter of Basil A. and Dora K. (Nichols) Everhart. Dolores was united in marriage to Lee Johnson on March 12, 1945, in Marion, KS. He died September 12, 1975. She married Wilbur Johnson on May 16, 1976, in McPherson, KS. He died April 4, 1997. On September 7, 2003, she married Carl F. Young in McPherson, KS. He preceded her in death on March 1, 2015.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church and Buffalo Sams Camping Club.

She leaves behind: a son, Lawrence Johnson (Linda) of Assaria, KS; three brothers, Red Everhart of Lindsborg, KS, Wayth Everhart (Pat) of Assaria, KS, and Lonnie Everhart (Marsha) of Tescott, KS; and a very special friend, Somer Van Pelt who cared for her in her home for the past several months. Her beloved dog, Frosty, was her close companion for 12 years.

Other survivors include: her step-children, Dr. Doug Young (Sharilyn) of Tahlequah, OK and Carlene Berg (Jim) of Grand Junction, CO; plus many nieces & nephews. A special thanks to her nephew, Darryl Swick, who helped care for Dolores and her dog, Frosty.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; husbands; and an infant son.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, August 4, 2017, at Stockham Family Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 5, at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Karen Rice Ratlzaff and Rev. Harold Nelson officiating. Burial will follow at Canton Township Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to First United Methodist Church in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.