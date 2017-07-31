Dean R. Vathauer, age 84, of Barnes, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2017, at Blue Valley Senior Living in Blue Rapids.

Dean was born January 7, 1933, on the family farm south of Barnes, to Frank and Lydia (Oehler) Vathauer. He graduated from Barnes High School in 1951. He married Dolores A. Rodick on April 18, 1954 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church outside Greenleaf. He was a farmer and stockman.

Throughout his life Dean enjoyed his family, his farm, his community and his church. He also enjoyed going to cattle sales on business and making friends. After retirement he enjoyed spending time visiting with friends at coffee.

Survivors include his wife Dolores, four children; Bob (Libby) Vathauer of Manhattan, Jeanette (Rick) Pendleton of Topeka, Jim (Arlyss) Vathauer of Clay Center and Scott (Janece) Vathauer of Barnes, 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and a sister Faye Savage of Barnes.

Preceding him in death were his parents, an infant son, Mark, and a brother in law, Dean Savage.

Viewing is from noon to 8:00 pm, Tuesday, with a visitation from 6:30 to 8:00 pm, at Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville.

Funeral services are at 10:30 am, Wednesday, August 2, 2017, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, south of Barnes with Pastor Rodney Fritz officiating. Music is to include congregational hymns of “How Great Thou Art”, “Great Is Thy Faithfulness” and “Savior Again To Thy Dear Name We Raise”, accompanied by organist Kathy Otney. Casket Bearers are Jerod Vathauer, Travis Vathauer, Cole Vathauer, Brady Vathauer, Cody Campbell, Cody Ramsey and Colton Ramsey. Honorary Bearers are Daniel Vathauer, Tyler Vathauer, Del Oentrich, Arlen Richter, Arlo Richter and Neal Richter. Burial is at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Dean Vathauer Memorial to be designated later, and may be sent in care of the funeral home at PO Box 61, Waterville, Kansas 66548.