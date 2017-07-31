Closure of Sundgren Road from Lightville Road to Burma Road

Sundgren Road from Lightville Road to Burma Road will be closed to through traffic starting tomorrow morning to permit a Saline County Road and Bridge Department crew to replace an existing deteriorated cross road culvert pipe with a new corrugated metal pipe. In addition, the road profile will be built up after installation of the new pipe. The site is located 0.5 mile west of Burma Road. Work is anticipated to be completed and Sundgren Road reopened by the end of the afternoon on Friday, August 4th.

Owners of land along Sundgren Road between Lightville Road and Burma Road will still be permitted to access their properties but only from the side of the work zone upon which their property lies.