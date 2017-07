Christopher Bell will return to the driver’s seat of a USAC midget this Wednesday on the skirts of winning his fourth NASCAR Truck Series race. Bell will compete in the 8th Annual Chad McDaniel Memorial Race at the Solomon Valley Raceway in Beloit.

Tickets for this USAC racing series event start at $10 and can be purchased at the gate. Hot laps start at 6:30 p.m. with racing scheduled for 7 p.m. on Aug. 2.