Fourth arrest made in connection with June murder

A fourth arrest has been made in the murder investigation of 29-year-old Brandon Lee Shelby.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said that 20-year-old Austin Bott, of Salina, was arrested by Salina Police Friday night for failure to appear. Bott was also wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of Shelby.

Sheriff Soldan did not comment on Bott’s role in the murder but said he was booked into the Saline County Jail Saturday for murder in the first degree, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated burglary.

Shelby’s body was found near the Smoky Hill River Bridge crossing on East North Street around 10:45 a.m. on June 6. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigations, Shelby suffered blunt force trauma to the head and had other severe injuries.

Charles Rodgers, 30, of Salina and James Pavey, 40, of Salina, were arrested the following day on first-degree murder charges. Brandon St Clair was also arrested that week in connection with the murder.

Sheriff Soldan said the investigation is still ongoing.