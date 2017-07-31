Alyssa Ann Urban was stillborn on Sat., July 29, 2017 at Salina Regional Health Center, Salina, KS to her loving parents, Jeremy & Erin (Maish) Urban.

She is survived by her parents; her grandparents; Alan & Carol Maish, Jamestown & Joseph Urban & Carol Urban, Concordia; great grandparents; Anna Maish, Rosella Hubert, both of Concordia & Don & Cylene Hewitt, Beloit; aunts & uncles; Joshua & Leslie Urban, Concordia, Michael & Katie Urban, Blacksburg, VA, Audra Urban, Cincinnati, OH, Westin Maish, Jamestown & Amanda Maish, Lincoln, NE.

She was preceded by her great grandparents; Thaine Maish, Wendell & Carolyn Urban & Raymond Hubert.

The family will have private family services.

