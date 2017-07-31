Liberty signs two more for 2018 season

News Release

The Salina Liberty is excited to announce Joe Kassanavoid and Jamar Seard have signed with the Liberty for the 2018 season!

Joe Kassanavoid is no stranger to the Salina Liberty. The 6’6” 225 WR is known for being versatile on the field and a leader off. A native of Lawson, MO Kassanavoid played college ball at Kansas State University! In 2011 Kassanavoid signed with the then, Wichita Wild, where he played wide receiver and quarterback. After racking up 67 tackles as a linebacker, Kassanavoid then transitioned to quarter back for the 2013 season. The position switch was a success as he totaled 53 catches for 655 yards and 20 touchdowns. Kassanavoid helped Wichita win two indoor football Championships. Head Liberty Coach O’Neal said, “He’s a matchup nightmare. His size and physical play is going to be used in many different ways”.

Jamar Seard is quickly making a name for himself as one of the top OL/DL in the Champions Indoor Football League. The 6’3 310 player attended Highland Community College. In 2017, Seard played for the Law where he started 13 games and had 23 tackles, 3 sacks, and 7 tackles for loss and was second team all-league. You can’t always judge a nose guard by numbers. The nose is constantly double teamed in the run game. That position is also always compressing the pocket in the middle of the passing game. Jamar also played offensive line in every game. In the past, his teams have called him grandpa because of all his experience and the advice he gives his teammates. Coach O’Neal said, “In my opinion, Seard is the best nose guard in the league. He’s the best two-way lineman I have ever coached in my 13 years of indoor football”.

The Salina Liberty is celebrating its 3rd season in the Champions Indoor Football League. Salina Liberty Owner Dr. Sean Herrington said, “We couldn’t be more excited about the 2018 season. We’re putting together a championship caliber team. Joe coming back, coming out of retirement, is icing on the cake. He is the real deal on the field and a leader off the field. We’ve only seen a fraction of what he can do in previous seasons. We want our fans to know we’re committed to the success of this team, and the team Coach O is putting together is better than any of us owners could have hoped for.”

Reserve your Tickets now through the Tonys Pizza Event Center Box Office open Monday through Friday 8 am till 5 pm or by calling 785-826-7200. Tickets Start at just $9. Get more info at www.SalinaLiberty.com