2 Salina men hospitalized after pickup rear-ends semi

MITCHELL COUNTY — Two Salina men were injured in an accident just before noon Monday in Mitchell County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Dodge Ram driven by Gregory Parsons, 51, Salina, was westbound on U.S. 24.

The driver failed to recognize a 2006 Freightliner semi driven by Jason M. Carl, 41, Salina, was stopped at the Kansas 128 Junction waiting to make a turn. The Dodge rear-ended the semi.

Parsons and Carl were transported to the hospital in Beloit. Parsons was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.