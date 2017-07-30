Kenneth W. Herbel, 78, of Salina, passed away Friday, July 28, 2017. He was born in Marion County to Alex and Bernice (Johnston) Herbel.

Kenneth received a business degree from Brown Mackie College.

Following school, he worked for the Kansas Department of Transportation for 38 years, retiring in 1994.In retirement, Kenneth enjoyed being the family fix-it man, attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, camping, fishing, coffee with friends, and spending time with his grandchildren and granddogs.

On Friday, the day of Kenneth’s passing, he and his wife of 54 years, Darlene (Zimmerman) Herbel, had a special opportunity to renew their wedding vows.

He is survived by: his children, Kendra Johnson (Steve), Kayla King (Rob), Kurt Herbel (Monique); grandchildren, Janae and Jaelynn Johnson, McKenzie, Camille and Kyle King, and Kacie and Kennedy Herbel; great-grandchild, Clayton Brin; brothers, Ron Herbel (Ruth) and Richard Herbel (Sharon); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Salina, with burial following the service at Gypsum Hill Cemetery.

The family request memorials to: Tammy Walker Cancer Center, Saline County ARC, or Trinity Lutheran Church.