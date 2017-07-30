Karen P. Lantz, loving wife, mother and grandmother, age 68, passed away Saturday, July 29th, in Abilene. She was born October 11, 1948 in Littlefield, Texas, the daughter of Emmett and Billie (White) Parker. Growing up in Littlefield and Lubbock, Karen attended local schools. On August 10, 1970, she was married to Harvey Lantz. Most all of their married life was spent in Abilene. Karen enjoyed spending time with family and friends, ceramics, bingo and a good steak. She was a member of Eagles. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Randy Parker.

Karen is survived by: husband, Harvey Lantz of Abilene; four sons, Michael Lantz of Industry, Kevin (Amie) Lantz of Oberlin, Doug (Marci) Lantz of Osborne, Brian (Karen) Lantz of Solomon, six grandsons and one granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Friday, August 4th, at the Danner Funeral Home with Pastor Lindsey Brummer officiating. Interment will follow in the Cheever (Henry) Cemetery north of Abilene. The family will receive friends 5:30 – 6 :30 PM Thursday, August 3rd, at the Danner Funeral Home. The family suggests memorial contributions in her name be made to the Hospice of Dickinson County. They may be left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410.

