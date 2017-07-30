Gregory Lynn “Luf” Lovelady, 58, Palco, died Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at his home.

He was born Dec. 31, 1958, in Hoxie to Kenneth Eugene and Sharon Maureen (Hardman) Lovelady. He graduated from Plainville High School and attended Fort Hays State University.

He married Kathy (Couture) Lovelady on June 12, 1982. He worked in the oilfield all his life, most recently as a pumper.

He enjoyed the Kansas City Chiefs/Royals, Nebraska football, and especially Plainville High School sports. He also enjoyed classic rock, muscle cars and was a talented artist.

Survivors include a son, Travis Landon Couture-Lovelady, Ellis; a daughter, Tiffany Reddig and husband, Jarod, Hays; a brother, Mike Lovelady, Ness City and ex-wife, Darla Lovelady; Herndon; two nieces; two nephews; and his dog, Billy.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Hill City Christian Church with lunch immediately following at the church; burial in Hill City Cemetery after cremation with a private family service at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the family to cover funeral costs in care of Stinemetz Funeral Home, Hill City.

Share this:



Tweet

