Father Kevin Weber has built beehives and churches in several Kansas communities. He has been ordained for almost 25-years and now calls Salina home. Father Kevin Weber is the Bank VI Hero of the Week.

Father Kevin grew up in the small town of Park.

After graduating high school, Father Kevin worked on the family farm for a year. He then attended Fort Hays State University for two years before transferring to Conception Seminary College in Missouri. It was at the Seminary that Father Kevin knew that he wanted to be a priest.

“I really didn’t think I would make it through,” Father Kevin said. “But once I was there, that is when I realized that this might be something for me. I loved being in the Seminary.”

After finishing his coursework at the Seminary, Father Kevin transferred to the University of Saint Mary of the Lake. He studied there for four years before he was ordained in 1992.

Father Kevin spent the next five years in Salina; three as an associate pastor and two as the full-time vocation director of the diocese. He was then asked to be the pastor at St. Mary’s in Ellis.

While in Ellis, Father Kevin helped with vital upgrades to the church.

“The Church needed new paint and they were raising money for it when I got there,” Father Kevin said. “One thing I pushed for was a new roof… Whenever it snowed, you would be shoveling snow and shingles off of the sidewalks.”

The church was able to raise enough money for a new roof and other necessary upgrades. “I am not a craftsman, but I don’t mind working. A lot of the work was done by the community to help with the costs.”

Following a five year stint in Ellis, Father Kevin spent the next 13 years in Hays helping build a new church.

Father Kevin has now lived and worked in Salina for a number of years. He still makes weekly trips to Park to work on the family farm. He also spends part of his free time raising bees. He has several hives around the community that he tends. One is even located right behind Parish Hall.

While on a missions trip, Father Kevin said he saw several beehives. He said he had always thought it was something he would enjoy. He purchased the book “Beekeeping for Dummies” and started his own hive. He now harvests around 40 jars of honey a year, giving them to close friends and family.