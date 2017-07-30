Goessel – Calvin Jay Hiebert, 65, died July 29, 2017 rural Goessel. He was born November 28, 1951 to William and Erma (Stubby) Hiebert in Goessel. He married Kate Hatfield November 19, 1988 in Hillsboro. He was a material handler at AGCO in Hesston for 46 years. Survivors include: wife, Kate Hiebert of Rural Goessel; sons, Jessey (Tera) Hiebert of Hillsboro; daughters, Robyn (Tony) Hawpe of Newton, Debra (Will) McCauley of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Crystal (Aaron) Schwartz of Moundridge; 10 grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents, brother, Phillip, son, Shannon Hink in 2010, and a grandchild, Daxxus Hink in 2010. Celebration of Life service 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at First Mennonite Church in Hillsboro with Pastor Susan Jantzen officiating. Interment at Lehigh Mennonite Cemetery rural Lehigh. Family to receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Jost Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Memorials to Law Enforcement Education Training Fund in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com

