Kimberly Sue (Munday) Nowak, 47, of Russell, Kansas, passed away at her residence on Thursday, July 27, 2017.

Kimberly was born January 8, 1970 in Russell, the daughter of Mitch and Vickie (VonFeldt) Munday. She grew up in Russell and graduated from Russell High School in the Class of 1988.

Kimberly was united in marriage to Kent Nowak on May 16, 1990 in Russell. This union was blessed with two children; Klayton and Kortnie. They made their home in Russell.

Kimberly was a waitress at the Log Cabin and the Das Essenhaus. She also worked at Yost Liquor Store. She then became co-owner of 4K Trucking. She was an outgoing person that enjoyed swimming and walking, she loved a good movie and playing with her dog.

Kimberly’s surviving family include her husband Kent of the home; son, Klayton Nowak (Bethany Sauer) of Hays, Kansas; daughter, Kortnie Nowak of Russell, Kansas; mother, Vickie Munday (Jack Anspach) of Russell, Kansas; father, Mitch Munday (Connie) of Florida; brother, Brian Munday (Angel) of Russell, Kansas; and granddaughter, Skyler Nowak; and her loving dog Kash.

Kimberly was preceded in death by her Paternal Grandparents, Jim & Norma Munday and Maternal Grandparents, Roy & Velma VonFeldt.

Celebration of Kimberly’s Life will be held at 10:30 AM, Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell. A private family committal service will follow at a later date. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary. A Memorial has been established with Golden Belt Humane Society. Contributions and condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortaury, who is in charge of these arrangements.