Frances E. “Betty” Knapp, age 79, of Blue Rapids, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2017, at Community Memorial Hospital in Marysville.

Betty was born September 27, 1937, at Frankfort, to A. Russell and Mary E. (Yoakum) Stryker. She graduated from Blue Rapids High School in 1955. She worked in Topeka for a while then moved to Arkansas City to be near her brother. She met her future husband Loren there while he was in school. Loren and Betty married on July 23, 1961 at Emporia. She had worked as a clerk at several banks over the years and then for Woody’s Drug Store in Blue Rapids.

Betty was a member of New Hope Evangelical Presbyterian church. She was active in the church serving in different roles over the years, including Sunday School teacher, Ruling Elder and Clerk of the Session.

Survivors include her husband Loren, two daughters; Tonyia (Eric) Bartholomew of St. George, and Lisa Knapp of Greenleaf, two brothers; L. R. “Bob” Stryker of Maybank, Texas and James Baldwin of Chandler, Arizona, and a sister Pauline Baskett of Felton, California.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers; Tom Stryker and Howard Stryker, and a sister, Robin Foley.

Viewing is from noon to 8:00 pm, Monday, at Terry Christie Funeral Home in Waterville with a visitation will be between 6:30 and 8:00 pm.

Funeral services are at 10:00 am, Tuesday, August 1, 2017, at New Hope Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Blue Rapids, with Pastor Dick Coleman officiating. Burial is at Prospect Hill Cemetery, north of Blue Rapids.

Memorials are suggested to New Hope Evangelical Presbyterian Church and may be sent in care of the funeral home at PO Box 61, Waterville, Kansas 66548.