The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

USGS reports another Kansas earthquake in July

by Leave a Comment

Approximate location of Thursday night quake-USGS Image

COMANCHE COUNTY – Another earthquake shook portions of Kansas late Thursday.

The quake at 11:18p.m. measured a magnitude 2.7 and was centered south of Coldwater, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It is the first quake in Kansas since a pair of 2.5 magnitudes quakes in Harper County last week.

The agency has recorded six quakes in Kansas this month, 18 Kansas earthquakes in June, 9 in May, a dozen in April, 7 in March and 6 in February.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Thursday’s quake, according to the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *