Thursday evening crash sends two to hospital

Two Saline County men were transported to the hospital yesterday evening following a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Old Hwy 81 and Water Well.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said that 75-year-old Gordon Horst was eastbound on Water Well when he failed to yield at a stop sign. Horst’s 2007 Chevy Uplander was struck by a southbound 1998 Nissan Frontier, driven by 58-year-old Mark McCready, of Mentor.

First responders were dispatched to the accident at 5:24 p.m.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage. Sheriff Soldan said both men were transported to Salina Regional Health Center for observation.

Horst was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.

