Spacey Events in August to Celebrate Eclipse at Salina Public Library

During the month of August the Youth Services department has a lineup of space themed events for youth and families free and open to the public. These include a visit from the Cosmosphere education staff, DIY Galaxy Shirts and Space Storytime. Between August 1st and 21st, the public is also welcome to pick up a pair of glasses to view the eclipse safely at any public service desk. The public is invited to view and celebrate the solar eclipse with us at the library on Monday, August 21 between 11:00-1:00 p.m. Youth Services will serve moon pies and light refreshments between 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Cosmosphere education staff will present an engaging eclipse program, Solar Eclipse Fun, on Tuesday, August 1st between 6:00-7:00 p.m. in the Prescott Room. Children will learn the mysteries of the stars and solar eclipse in this event geared towards youth ages six and up.

The space theme will continue on Thursday, August 10 from 3:00-4:00 p.m. when youth are invited to make a DIY Galaxy Shirt. Bring a black shirt or other item of clothing and we will provide the supplies. This event is great for tweens and teens. Youth under 11 must come with an adult helper.

A Space Storytime on Wednesday, August 16th at 10:15 a.m. in the Prescott Room will be held for preschoolers ages 3-5. This special storytime will include pictures books about space and a spacey craft.

For more information, contact Lisa Newman at (785) 825-4624, ext. 231, email youthservices@salpublib.org or visit the library at 301 W. Elm.