Salina employee arrested for selling stolen items online

Salina Police arrested 33-year-old Cody Hackney Wednesday for allegedly selling stolen items on eBay.

Police say a local consumer contacted Acoustic Sounds after purchasing a Led Zeppelin album online. The consumer told the Salina based store that the album came in an Acoustic Sounds package but was not being sold by the store’s account.

An investigation into the account revealed other items for sale belonging to Acoustic Sounds.

Salina Police Sgt. James Feldman said that authorities were able to track the personal eBay account to Hackney, an employee at the store. A warrant to search his residence uncovered more stolen items, including an SME Precision Turntable valued at $20,000.

Hackney was arrested for felony theft, felony obstruction and theft by deception.