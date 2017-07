This Home has been Remodeled to Perfection. Main Floor Laundry, Vinyl Maintenance Free Siding w/ Foam Backing, only Two Years Old with a Lifetime Transferable Hail Warranty! Large Closets, Large Lot, Oversized 2-Car Garage. Forced Air Gas Furnace is 95% Efficient. Heating and Air only Four Years Old.

For this and other homes for sale in Salina and surrounding areas, go to www.AdvantageSalina.com/nmx178 49&s=sp2

