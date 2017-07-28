The Salina Post

Police: 4-year-old Kansas boy hospitalized after hit by pickup

First responders on the scene of Friday accident-photo courtesy KAKE

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating an accident that sent a child to the hospital.

Just after 8 a.m. Friday, a Chevy Silverado driven by a 62-year-old man was eastbound in the 3700 Block of Ross Parkway, according to officer Charley Davidson with the Wichita Police Department.

A 4-year-old boy was in a front yard of a home with family and ran into the street.  The driver was unable to stop and hit the child.  Emergency responders transported the child to a local hospital. He is expected to made a full recovery.

Davidson said the speed limit is a non-posted 30-mile-per hour in that residential area.

Police have made no arrests.

