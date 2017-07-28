Naomia L. Johnson, 83, passed away Wednesday, July 26th, in Enterprise. She was born March 29, 1934 in Spring Hill, the daughter of Tommy and Mary (Letcher) Morrison. Growing up in Spring Hill, Naomia attended local schools, graduated from Spring Hill High School and Manhattan Votech in nursing. on March 27, 1953 she was married to James Edward Johnson in Spring Hill. Most all of their married life was spent in Navarre. She had been employed by Chapman Valley Manor, Abilene Memorial Hospital and Enterprise Estates until retiring and moving to Kipp in 2010. Naomia enjoyed spending time with family and friends, cooking and sewing. She is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Shirley Morrison and two brothers. Donald and Jimmy Morrison.

Naomia is survived by: husband, James of Kipp; three daughters, Vickie (Steve) Maddy of Kipp, Mary Linder of Salina, Brenda (Peter) Veilleux of Salina; son, James (Jean) Johnson of Goodland; two brothers, Eldon (Judy) Morrison and Robert (Kathy) Morrison both of Spring Hill; eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

The family has chosen cremation. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, August 5th, at the Danner Funeral Home with Rev. Stan Norman officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Navarre Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5:30 – 6:30 PM Friday, August 4th, at the Danner Funeral Home. The family suggests memorial contributions in her name be made to Enterprise Estates Nursing Home. They may be left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410.

Share this:



Tweet

