James L. “Jim” Oller, 61, of Sterling, died Thursday, July 27, 2017, at Hospice House of Reno County. He was born November 19, 1955, in Anthony, KS the son of Bob and Harriett Crossman Oller. Jim graduated from Kingman High School with the class of 1973. He has resided in Sterling since 2004, formerly of Holcomb and Spivey, KS. Jim was a retired dispatcher. He attended Calvary Baptist Church in Sterling; member of Rice County Sportsman Club; Sterling Booster Club; Past Sterling Chamber of Commerce board member; former 4-H Leader; he was the committee chairman for the Spivey Centennial. On August 14, 1976, he was united in marriage with Debby Reber in Anthony, KS. She survives of the home. Other survivors include son, Kevin and wife, Wendy Oller, Hutchinson; mother, Harriett Oller, Sterling; three brothers and their spouses, Rick and Pam Oller, Harper, KS, Cliff and Rhonda Oller, Copeland, KS, and Gene and Deborah Oller, Kingman, KS; two grandchildren, Olivia and Cooper Oller. He was preceded in death by his father Bob Oller. Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M., Monday, July 31, 2017 at Livingston Funeral Home, Kingman, KS, with Pastor Dale Jordan officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling with family present. Burial will be at Duquoin Cemetery, Duquoin, KS. Memorials can be made to Rice County Sportsman Club or American Cancer Society in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.

