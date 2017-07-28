Doreen Theresa Schumaker Cox died July 26 at Park Villa Nursing Home in Clyde, Kansas, at the age of 86 years old. She was born on the family farm on October 18, 1930 to Ed and Theresa Racette Schumaker.

Doreen went to Marcotte Country School for her first 8 grades. She graduated from Clifton High School. Doreen married Francis Cox on June 1, 1948, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Clifton. Doreen and Francis celebrated 69 years of marriage June 1, 2017. They were blessed with 3 wonderful daughters; Connie, Kayla and Trudy. Doreen was a member of the St. Mary Catholic Church and the St. Mary Altar Society. Doreen was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, granddaughter, 2 sons-in-law, and 2 grand sons-in-law, and a great grandson.

Survivors include her husband, Francis, daughters, Connie (Eugene) Brunell, Kayla Darden, Trudy (Dennis) Kahrs; 9 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and a great-great granddaughter.

Mass of Resurrection: Saturday, August 5, 2017 at 10:00 AM at St Marys Catholic Church, Clifton, KS

Visitation: Friday, August 4, 2017 from 5-7 PM at St. Marys Catholic Church. Vigil service and Rosary will be recited at 7PM

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital & the St. Mary Cemetery Fund.

