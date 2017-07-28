Deputies find Kansas burglary suspect hiding in milo field

GRAY COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on burglary and criminal trespass charges.

Just after 7:30a.m. Thursday an employee of Jantz Excavating, 26503 11 Road in Montezuma, called the Grey County Sheriff’s Department to report a suspicious person on the property, according to a social media report. The individual came into the business, startled the employee and then fled the scene on foot into a milo field to hide from deputies.

Sgt. Colby Ellis and Undersheriff Jeff Sharp found and arrested the suspect identified as Chris Maupin, 56, Dodge City.

Trooper Mike Racy of the Kansas Highway Patrol and Officer Dave Foskhul from Montezuma held the perimeter during the search.

Maupin is being held on requested charges of criminal trespass, aggravated burglary and interference with law enforcement and the alleged theft of a pickup and an implement. He has previous convictions for drugs and violation of the offender registration act, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.