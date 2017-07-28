Crimestoppers – trailer stolen from rural home

Between June 14 and July 3, unknown suspect(s) burglarized a residence in the 3000 block of N. Lightville Road. Several items were stolen and damaged, including:

– A black 4×8 utility trailer with a metal, mesh floor;

– A 75 HP Mercury boat motor;

– Two (2) 10’ orange straps with hooks;

– White, double French doors & frame (damaged)

Total loss and damages is estimated to be over $7,000.00.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.