Chiefs training camp schedule

The 2017 Chiefs Training Camp opens to the public Friday and will run through mid-August.

The first open practice will take place at 3:30 p.m. at Missouri Western State University near Spratt Memorial Stadium.

See all the details on camp.

2017 TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

Friday, July 28 Practice – 3:30 p.m.

First Practice Open to the Public – $5 Admission Fee

*Team Autograph Session 20% Off Youth Apparel

Saturday, July 29 Practice – 8:15 a.m. BOGO Player Tee’s

Sunday, July 30 Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Season Ticket Member Day

*Team Autograph Session 30% Off for Season Ticket Members

Monday, July 31 Practice – 8:15 a.m. 20% Off Headwear

Tuesday, Aug. 1 Practice – 9:15 a.m.

Nickelodeon Worldwide Day of Play

presented by the Chiefs Kids Club Additional 20% Off Sale Merchandise

30% off all items for Chiefs Kids Club Members

Wednesday, Aug. 2 No Practice

Thursday, Aug. 3 Practice – 8:15 a.m. 15% Off Nike Tees

Friday, Aug. 4 Practice – 8:15 a.m. 20% Off Women’s Apparel

Saturday, Aug. 5 Practice – 8:15 a.m.

Family Fun Day – $5 Admission Fee

*Team Autograph Session 20% Off Youth Apparel

Sunday, Aug. 6 Practice – 9:15 a.m.

Chiefs Alumni Day

*Team Autograph Session Free Water Bottle w/ Purchase

Monday, Aug. 7 Practice – 8:15 a.m. Additional 20% Off Sale Merchandise

Tuesday, Aug. 8 Practice – 8:15 a.m. BOGO Player Tee’s

Wednesday, Aug. 9 No Practice

Thursday, Aug. 10 No Practice

Friday, Aug. 11 Preseason Game No. 1 – Chiefs vs. 49ers – 8 p.m. CT

Saturday, Aug. 12 No Practice

Sunday, Aug. 13 Practice – 8:15 a.m. Historic Gameday Pin w/ Purchase

Monday, Aug. 14 Practice – 8:15 a.m. Free Bandanna w/ Purchase

Tuesday, Aug. 15 Practice – 8:15 a.m. Additional 20% Off Sale Merchandise

Wednesday, Aug. 16 Practice – 9:15 a.m.

Military Appreciation Day – Final Camp Practice

Camp Breaks 20% Off Everything (30% w/ Military ID)

*Weather and field conditions are evaluated daily. All dates and times provided are subject to change. If practice is moved indoors due to poor conditions it will be closed to the public. The club will notify fans via social media channels as soon as a decision is made.