Winning lottery tickets in Kansas worth millions

TOPEKA, KAN. – Check your tickets, lottery players. One ticket sold in last night’s Powerball drawing is worth $1,000,000! The ticket matched the first five numbers, but not the Powerball, to win the “Match 5” prize. The $1,000,000 ticket was sold in south central Kansas.

Another Powerball ticket, sold in northeast Kansas, matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000. The winning numbers Powerball numbers for July 26 are: 7-19-21-42-69 Powerball 12. No ticket matched all numbers, so the Powerball jackpot rolls to an estimated $239 million, with a cash option of $151 million, for Saturday’s drawing.

Super Kansas Cash continues its record-breaking roll, with a jackpot that just keeps getting bigger and bigger. No ticket matched all numbers in last night’s drawing, so the jackpot climbs to a new high of $3.62 million for Saturday. Three tickets, two in south central Kansas and one in northeast Kansas, matched the first five numbers, but not the Super Cashball, to be worth $2,000 each. The winning numbers for July 26 are: 2-8-16-28-30 Super Cashball 5.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday has climbed to an estimated $282 million, with a cash option of $174.7 million. Saturday’s Hot Lotto jackpot is estimated at $8.78 million, which would be paid in a cash lump sum.

