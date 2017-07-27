The Salina Post

WATCH: Brownback discusses the future, answers questions

TOPEKA -Kansas Governor Sam Brownback discussed his appointment to become an ambassador in President Trump’s administration during a news conference Thursday.

The 2-term governor answered many questions on a variety of topics including taxes, the economy and more.

On Wednesday the White House announced President Donald Trump nominated Brownback to serve as ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

If confirmed by the Senate, he’ll run the State Department’s Office of International Religious Freedom.

