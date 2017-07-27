Council Grove – Vernon James (Bus) Aldrich, 92, of Council Grove, Kansas passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at Stormont Vail Health Center.

He was born May 5, 1925 to Edwin and Mary Iva Aldrich in Sylvia, Kansas. He married Donna Louise Bretz on Saturday, March 23, 1946 in Council Grove, Kansas.

Bus graduated from Herington High School on May 27th 1943. He entered the Navy on August 17, 1943 and served aboard ship after completing Basic Training and Engineers School. He was discharged on May 11, 1946. Bus received the WWII Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal and the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medals for his service.

Bus worked at the Bretz grocery as a butcher from May 1946 until January 1949 when he was appointed to a clerk-carrier position at the local post office. On January 7, 1961 he was assigned a rural carriers position and delivered several routes out of the Council Grove post office. Bus retired from the post office on November 1, 1984.

Bus was always known for the voluntary work that he did. He excelled in his passion at carpentry, by spending many hours helping in the construction at two local churches. He contributed his time and knowledge when the country club put in grass greens by educating himself and overseeing the care of the new greens for several years.

Bus was actively involved in the Country Club. He was an avid golfer and accomplished shooting his age several times before giving up the game a few years ago.

Another talent Bus used was his ability to paint. Each family member has his paintings and a few were given to friends within the community.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Douglas Aldrich.

Bus is survived by his loving wife Donna, of the home; children, Vernon David Aldrich and wife Melody, of Overland Park, KS and Kenneth James Aldrich and wife Connie, of Council Grove; grandchildren, Arika DeAne Ledom (Devin), Ashley Dawn Elston (Scot), Molly Ann Aldrich and Aric Westin Aldrich; and great-grandchildren, Ethan David Elston, Landry DeAne Ledom, Ella Romaine Elston and Lawson Devin Ledom.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, July 29, 2017, at the First Baptist Church in Council Grove. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church and may be sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.